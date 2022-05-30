Brawley hostage standoff ends without further violence

BRAWLEY — City Police were able to de-escalate an apparent hostage situation Saturday evening and arrest a man believed to be responsible for attacking and injuring his wife with a knife.
Brawley Police Department said Luis Angel Camacho Martin was arrested at residence in the 800 block of Steven Street on attempted murder charges.
The department said in a release officers were dispatched to the address about 7:30 p.m. in response to a report Martin may be attacking his wife with a knife. They found the victim injured outside the home. She was provided medical attention and was flown flown to a hospital for advanced care, the release said.
Officers contacted another occupant inside the residence and had her exit. During the investigation, officers were advised Martin was inside the residence with his adult-aged daughter and holding her hostage, the release said.
Officers contacted Martin via telephone, whereby he reportedly made multiple threats to harm his daughter if officers entered the residence.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and United States Border Patrol tactical teams were called to assist with the incident. After extensive negotiations, Martin complied and surrendered. The release said Martin’s daughter was found unharmed, and Martin was taken into custody without further incident.
BPD said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case should contact Detective Sgt. Green at (760) 351-3018 or via e-mail agreen@brawley-ca.gov.
