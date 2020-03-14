IMPERIAL — The October 2019 fatal drug overdose of 15-year-old Central Union High School football player has resulted in federal charges against the 20-year-old Brawley man who allegedly supplied him.

At a press conference Friday, U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer announced that a complaint had been unsealed that charges Lorenzo Anthony Garcia in the death of the Central student, identified as “J.M.G.M.” The victim was two days shy of his 16th birthday.

