SAN DIEGO – Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, of Brawley, was sentenced in federal court here Thursday to 130 months in prison for providing fentanyl in the fatal overdose of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a Central Union High School student.

When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts.

