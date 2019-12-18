Brawley music students take their Christmas show on the road
Erick Romero (left), Isaac Reyes and Brawley Union High School’s Wildcat Marching Band performs at the Kiwanis Kiosk during BUHS’s annual Christmas concert on Tuesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY —Brawley Union High School’s music department typically has held a Christmas concert each year on campus, but this year’s performance had a new twist as it was staged outdoors in the center of town.

In order to reach more people, the concert on Tuesday was moved out of its usual venue at Palmer Auditorium to the open space near the Kiwanis Kiosk downtown.

