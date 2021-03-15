Brawley native among first Space Force recruits
Brawley’s Aaron Jardon (left) takes the military enlistment oath for U.S. Space Force during a ceremony held March 9 at the Air and Space Museum at San Diego’s Balboa Park. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. military’s newest branch has its first and only recruit from Imperial County.

Brawley’s Aaron Jardon, 21, was sworn in March 9 at the Air and Space Museum at Balboa Park. U.S. Air Force Col. Layne Trosper delivered the enlistment oath to Jardon and one other recruit in a small ceremony televised live on KUSI TV’s Good Morning San Diego.

Brawley’s Aaron Jardon stands in front of a space capsule on display at the Air and Space Museum at San Diego’s Balboa Park following being sworn into U.S. Space Force on March 9. COURTESY PHOTO

