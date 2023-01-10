Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media, and technology company, announced on January 3, that the company's chairman and CEO, Walter F. Ulloa, passed away of a sudden heart attack on December 31, 2022. He was 74 years old, according to a press release.
Ulloa was a visionary in Spanish-language broadcasting with nearly five decades of experience in television, radio, and digital media. He co-founded Entravision in 1996, becoming the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, roles he held until his passing. Ulloa served as director and Chairman of Entravision’s Board of Directors since February 2000. From 1976 to 1989, Mr. Ulloa worked at KMEX-TV, Los Angeles, California as Operations Manager, Production Manager, News Director, Local Sales Manager, and Account Executive. This was followed by seven successful years in the development, management, and ownership of Entravision’s predecessor entities, per the release.
