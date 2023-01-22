Brawley offers letter of support for Calexico's proclamation of local emergency due to looming immigrant influx

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
FROM LEFT: The newly reorganized Brawley City Council shows recently elected councilmembers Gil Rebollar and Luke Hamby, next to Councilman Donald L. Wharton, newly appointed Mayor George A. Nava, and Mayor Pro-Tem Ramon Castro, at a special meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Brawley.
BRAWLEY — The City of Brawley approved a letter of support to the City of Calexico in proclaiming the existence of a local emergency due to the release of a substantial number of migrants seeking asylum into Calexico by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The Brawley City Council unanimously approved the letter of support during a council meeting held Tuesday, January 17, in Brawley.
