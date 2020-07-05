Brawley officer booked on rape charge

BRAWLEY – A 32-year-old city police officer was arrested Friday on sexual assault and other charges.

Brawley Police Department said Ricardo Gabriel Valdez has been on administrative leave since June 24, when he was alleged to have committed the sexual abuse while on duty.

