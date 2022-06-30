Brawley PD
Buy Now

The city's police department discussed with the community AB 481 and shared the implementation of Neighbors app at Hidalgo Hall on Wednesday.

 PHOTO Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

BRAWLEY - Brawley Police Department hosted a community meeting on Wednesday at Hidalgo Hall to discuss AB 481. Legislation that requires each law enforcement agency's governing body to adopt a written military equipment use policy by ordinance in a public forum, to continue the use of previously acquired equipment.

"Is a platform for us to engage in conversation with the community and letting them know what kind of military equipment we have," mentioned Rene McNish, commander at Brawley Police Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.