BRAWLEY – Brawley Police Department presented its newest addition to the team, K-9 officer ‘Scout’ during the Council meeting on Tuesday.

Scout presentation
TOP: Brawley Police Department presented its newest employee, K-9 officer ‘Scout’ during the Council meeting on Tuesday.

The police chief, Jimmy Duran, highlighted that ‘Scout’ is an addition to the team on topics of narcotics recognition among the community.

Scout
LEFT: According to police chief, Jimmy Duran, K-9 officer ‘Scout’ will help the Brawley Police Department with the recognition of narcotics. PHOTOs By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

