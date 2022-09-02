Brawley Police Department to address traffic-related violations

According to a release shared by the city on Friday, the Brawley Police Department will be addressing traffic-related violations in addition to other enforcement efforts.

 According to a release shared by the city on Friday, the Brawley Police Department will be addressing traffic-related violations in addition to other enforcement efforts. PHOTO taken from City of Brawley Facebook

BRAWLEY – On Friday, the Brawley Police Department said they will be addressing traffic-related violations in addition to other enforcement efforts.

“We are committed to improving the safety of our community by increasing compliance with traffic laws through education and enforcement,” said Jimmy Duran, chief of police in a release shared by the city. “Our goal is to ensure our streets are safe, especially for those children who walk to and from school.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.