Brawley police investigating transgender woman’s death

Authorities said the body of Nathan Daniel Cazares was discovered at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in an abandoned structure in the 1100 block of Main Street where a couch fire had been reported. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old transgender woman whose body was found at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in an abandoned structure in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Brawley Fire Department personnel had initially responded to a report of a couch fire at the location in question and subsequently discovered the body of Nathan Daniel Cazares in a nearby abandoned structure, the Police Department stated in a press release.

