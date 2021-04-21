1C.jpg
FROM LEFT: Jacqueline Estrada and Gloria Brambila, of Best STEP Forward; Katy Santillan, owner of Imperial Valley Respite; Brawley City Mayor Luke Hamby and Paul Santillan Jr. pose with the city of Brawley’s Autism Awareness Month proclamation on Tuesday at Imperial Valley Respite. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — Mayor Luke Hamby was joined by local officials and other community leaders Tuesday in recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month in this city.

Hamby issued a public proclamation to that effect and he presented it to Katy Santillan, owner of Imperial Valley Respite, located on Highway 86 across from Walmart Supercenter.

Katy Santillan, owner of Imperial Valley Respite, (left) and Brawley City Mayor Luke Hamby pose next to an autism awareness banner on Tuesday at Imperial Valley Respite. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Decorated vehicles line up to receive a scoop of ice cream on Tuesday at the parking lot of Imperial Valley Respite in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Decorated vehicles line up to receive a scoop of ice cream on Tuesday at the parking lot of Imperial Valley Respite. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Decorated vehicles line up to receive a scoop of ice cream on Tuesday at the parking lot of Imperial Valley Respite. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

