Brawley’s cowgirl legacy continues in Yuma
FROM LEFT: 2020 Junior Queen Kalysta Lopez; Little Miss Harper Brandt, Teen Queen Gianna Irungaray and Queen Kamrin Dickerson pose on stage during the 64th annual Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation on Saturday in Yuma. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

YUMA — The annual Brawley Cattle Call Queen competition moved west and was held outside of the Valley for the first time Saturday.

Regardless of the venue, though, it doesn’t change that Kamrin Dickerson, 17, of Brawley, is your 2020 Cattle Call Queen.

Jeff Dickerson (right) twirls his daughter, 2020 Brawley Cattle Call Queen Kamrin Dickerson, during the 64th annual Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation on Saturday in Yuma. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

