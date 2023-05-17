Veronica Sanchez named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH - Veronica Sanchez of Brawley, California has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2023 Dean's List. The winter terms run from January to May.

According to a press release from Southern New Hampshire University, full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

