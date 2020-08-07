Brawley to start transition to new city manager

BRAWLEY – The City Council will meet in closed session here this morning to discuss a transitional plan for replacing its city manager.

Rosanna Bayon Moore, who has held the post for nine years, said she and her family will be relocating to Contra Costa County in Northern California.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.