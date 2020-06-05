BUHS honors class of 2020
Brawley Union High School senior Rachel Villegas poses during BUHS' graduation celebration on Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — Brawley Union High School senior Joshua Silver was looking forward to doing two things on his graduation day: eating breakfast from Johnny’s Burritos and participating in a commencement ceremony at Warne Field with his classmates.

Neither of those two things happened, as both Johnny’s and the school were closed in precaution to COVID-19, but Silver, along with his more than 400 classmates, did in fact receive a high school diploma Wednesday.

Brawley Union High School senior Julian Mena waves a Class of 2020 flag while riding atop his parents' SUV during BUHS' graduation celebration on Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

