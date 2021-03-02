HOLTVILLE — Thirteen people died in a two-vehicle crash at Norrish Road and Highway 115 near Holtville Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson at a Tuesday morning press conference said of the 25 occupants in a Ford Expedition SUV 13 died after being struck by a semi-truck at the intersection at about 6:15 a.m.

