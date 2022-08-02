Cheryl Viegas-Walker
Buy Now

Cheryl Viegas-Walker

Long-serving El Centro City Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker has announced she will not seek another term in November.

Viegas-Walker revealed her intentions in an email Monday evening to her fellow council members and members of the city manager’s and the city clerk’s offices. She shared that email with this newspaper Tuesday morning.    

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.