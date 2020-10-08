Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Now

Certified Medical Assistant Sara Cruz (left) and Executive Director Oreda Chin, both of the Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center, accept a proclamation from Brawley City Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregui (right) on Tuesday in Brawley. Per the proclamation, the city of Brawley recognizes the month of October  2020 as

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.