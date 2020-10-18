Brigadettes commemorate 80th anniversary
Members of the Barbara Worth Brigadettes met Saturday outside the Rose School at the Pioneers Museum for a photo shoot commemorating the club’s 80th anniversary. Pictured standing in front are (from left) Marion Stacey, Anna May Johnson and Barbara Smith. Behind them, on horseback, are (from left) club President Dana Malone, Marsha Boutwell, Sandra Harris, Kristine Kussman Porter, Murrie Plourd and Mary Harmon. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL – A small group representing nearly three centuries of membership and countless years of horsemanship gathered outside the historic Rose School at the Pioneers Museum Saturday for a photo shoot commemorating 80 years of the Barbara Worth Brigadettes.

Founded in 1940 by a group of women who loved horses and reportedly wanted an excuse to get out of the house, the Brigadettes have become a fixture in Valley culture and tradition. Like everyone else, the group has found the continuity of its efforts interrupted by the pandemic. Standard public appearances such as participating in the annual Cattle Call Parade are off the table this year, and a party celebrating its anniversary is being put on hold until next spring.

