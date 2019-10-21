Parent Fair Special - ECESD - $1.99 One Full Month Full Online Access
Ten members of the British Army Air Corps were at the Humane Society of Imperial County Saturday morning to help care for the animals. They are part of a larger group of 250 AAC troops currently training at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Airtrooper Best, of the 653 Squadron of the British Army Air Corps, makes fast friends with one of the dogs at the Humane Society of Imperial County Saturday morning. COURTESY PHOTO CAPT. STEVE LEWIS, BRITISH ARMY AIR CORPS
Airtrooper Swift, with the 3rd Regiment of the British Army Air Corps, greets one of the dogs he and his colleagues were exercising Saturday morning at the Humane Society of Imperial County. COURTESY PHOTO CAPT. STEVE LEWIS, BRITISH ARMY AIR CORPS
Airtrooper Jessopp, with the 4th Regiment of the British Army Air Corps, was among the soldiers present on Saturday to help exercise the dogs at the Humane Society of Imperial County. COURTESY PHOTO CAPT. STEVE LEWIS, BRITISH ARMY AIR CORPS
Airtrooper Larsen, with the 6th Regiment of the British Army Air Corps, waits while this German shepherd surveys the terrain. COURTESY PHOTO CAPT. STEVE LEWIS, BRITISH ARMY AIR CORPS
Airtrooper Swift, with the 3rd Regiment of the British Army Air Corps, greets one of the dogs he and his colleagues were exercising Saturday morning at the Humane Society of Imperial County. COURTESY PHOTO CAPT. STEVE LEWIS, BRITISH ARMY AIR CORPS
Airtrooper Jessopp, with the 4th Regiment of the British Army Air Corps, was among the soldiers present on Saturday to help exercise the dogs at the Humane Society of Imperial County. COURTESY PHOTO CAPT. STEVE LEWIS, BRITISH ARMY AIR CORPS
EL CENTRO — Google says the distance from Naval Air Facility El Centro to London, England, is 5,424 miles. Granted, not everyone from the United Kingdom lives in London, but if you happen to be a member of the British Army and you’ve been assigned to train here, you’re definitely a long way from home.
That’s the case for some 250 members of the British Army Air Corps who arrived at NAFEC in September and will be training in the region until late November. Ten of the soldiers turned up Saturday morning at the Humane Society of Imperial County, 1575 W. Pico Ave., to pitch in for a few hours at the shelter.
