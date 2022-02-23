Brush fire near Seeley contained, no cause yet

SEELEY – Firefighters from several local departments needed about 12 hours to contain a wind-driver brush fire that started Monday afternoon south of here, Imperial County Fire Department Capt. Ray Sterling said Tuesday.
The three-alarm blaze in the expansive thickets of the New River bottom near Wormwood and Lyons roads burned 85 acres, Sterling added. It was reported about 3 p.m. Monday and contained about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.