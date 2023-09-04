SAN DIEGO – A good time was had by all who attended the annual Brawley Union High School Class Reunion at Mission Bay Park on Tuesday, August 26.
About 60 graduates attended the multi-class event, reports El Centro resident and BUHS Class of 1960 alumnus Sue Sanders. This event is held every year on the last Saturday in August at the Mission Bay Park, south of the hotel and resort.
