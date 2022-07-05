New E.C. police station

EL CENTRO – Construction on the new El Centro Police station is now expected to begin in early 2023, city Public Works Director Abraham Campos said recently.

“The design of the police station is fully funded through local Measure P (voter-approved sales tax for capital improvement) funds. We are happy to report that design is 90 percent complete (and) should be completed this summer,” he said.

