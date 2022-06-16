EL CENTRO - El Centro Police Department received a call on Tuesday at 10 a.m. of a past occurred burglary in the 500 block of Broadway. Officers responded and learned that numerous handguns were stolen during the burglary. The incident is being processed as an ongoing investigation handled by the Investigations Bureau. Authorities encourage the community to contact Detective Jeffrey Malcomb at (760) 335-4661 or by email at jmalcomb@ecpd.org. with information regarding this burglary.
Burglary with stolen firearms under investigation
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
