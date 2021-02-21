BUSINESS PROFILE: Rove Engineering carves road to success
A water truck owned by Rove Engineering. COURTESY PHOTO

Rove Engineering, founded in El Centro by Steven and Yessenia Eugenio in 2018, has quickly made a name for themselves in the engineering and construction field.

The contracted work is primarily in the Imperial Valley, with the occasional projects in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Steven and his wife Yessenia, affectionately called “Jay,” are El Centro natives. Steven first worked with his family pipeline company in 2002. There he progressed from operating heavy equipment to the foreman. He also worked for other local and national construction firms overseeing the field operations and estimating duties on high profile jobs.

A grader owned by Rove Engineering. COURTESY PHOTO
Rove Engineering founder Steven Eugenio is also an accomplished off-road racer, including winning the SCORE Trophy Truck Point Championship in 2014. COURTESY PHOTO

