El Centro noontime Kiwanis Club president Jasmin Rodriguez works the club's fireworks stand Thursday near South Fourth Street and Wake Avenue.

 PHOTO GARY REDFERN

One might think El Centro’s ban on airborne fireworks would lead to a run on legal ones, but as of Thursday evening that was not yet the case at the stand near South Fourth Street and Wake Avenue operated by the El Centro noontime Kiwanis Club.

Despite its dazzling array of incendiary devices costing from $3 for Pop-Its to $799 for a massive crate, only one customer appeared between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

