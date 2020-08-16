Application deadline approaching for city’s COVID grants
The outside of Classic Clippers on Friday in Imperial. For-profit businesses, such as barber shops and beauty salons, that remain closed due to COVID-19 are eligible to apply for Imperial’s Economic Stability Coronavirus Relief Program. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — For-profit businesses within the city have until Thursday to apply for a grant up to $5,000 from the city’s Economic Stability Coronavirus Relief Program.

Funds awarded will be based on the applicant’s successful completion of all documents proving financial hardship due to COVID-19.

