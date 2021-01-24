Bigger workforce causes uptick in local unemployment
EL CENTRO – Imperial County’s unemployment rate took a step backward in December, according to data released by the state’s Economic Development Department on Friday.

EDD’s preliminary estimates put the county’s unemployment rate last month at 17.7 percent. That compares to an adjusted rate of 16.2 percent in November.

