Karen Galvan, an environmental assistant I in the Environmental Services Department, has been selected the Employee of the Month for Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District in October.

Galvan began her tenure at PMHD in 2018 and began working in the Environmental Services Department on mid shift before switching over to night shift and focusing her efforts in the Emergency Department.

