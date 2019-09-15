Cannabis dispensary celebrates grand opening
Members of the Imperial City Council and the city’s Chamber of Commerce join March and Ash co-owner Blake Marchand (center, holding scissors) and his partner, Jon Saco, in cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the Valley’s first cannabis dispensary on Saturday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL — Community leaders, vendors, medicinal marijuana customers and (let’s be honest here) a few old-fashioned potheads gathered Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of the Imperial County’s first physical cannabis dispensary.

City leaders such as Imperial Mayor Pro Tem Darrell Pechtl lauded the new shop as a “class act” and representative of the kind of business the city can be proud of.

Customers check in at the front counter of the new March and Ash cannabis dispensary in Imperial. Customers must have proper legal identification verifying their age and a valid medical marijuana card in order to be admitted to the showroom. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Among the wide variety of products on display at the March and Ash grand opening on Saturday was this cannabis- and hops-infused sparkling water created by craft brewer Lagunitas. PHOTO TOM BODUS

