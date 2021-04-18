SACRAMENTO – Local students aiming for a career as an auto technician have a shot of winning one of four scholarships available to residents of Imperial, San Diego and Orange counties through the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) and its Scholarship Foundation.

CNCDA said Friday its new Car Careers Scholarship Program recognizes the shortage in the auto tech workforce and the growing demand in the retail automotive industry for well-trained technicians who can work on increasingly sophisticated vehicles.

