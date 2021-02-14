Church Brothers launches premium lettuce pack for foodservice market
Church Brothers Farms is now shipping SweetHearts Little Gems lettuce in 60-count cartons nationwide. COURTESY PHOTO

SALINAS -- Church Brothers Farms recently announced it has expanded its product offerings to the foodservice market with a new premium pack of Little Gem lettuce under the SweetHearts brand.

“Little Gem lettuce is increasingly popular with operators as they look for more options in salad greens,” said Church Brothers, a vertically integrated family owned and operated produce company with operations in Holtville, in a release.

