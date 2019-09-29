Community members tour hemp facilities
Keithly Williams Seeds Nursery Manager Paul Chambers explains the importance of having quality seeds to grow hemp, while young hemp plants Saturday. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

HOLTVILLE — More than 80 visitors Saturday morning learned a little about hemp research and production through tours of the UC Agriculture and Natural Resources Desert Research and Extension Center and the Keithly Williams Seeds Nursery.

They also visited a farm in Calipatria on the southwest corner of Kalin and Eddins roads that grows hemp.

