County jobless rate hit two-year high in August

EL CENTRO — Unemployment in Imperial County hit a two-year high in August, reaching an unadjusted rate of 22.1 percent, according to the latest estimates from the state Employment Development Department.

That was up from a revised rate of 20.7 percent in July and was the high jobless rate registered for the county since it reached 22.6 percent in August 2017.

