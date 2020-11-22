County’s unemployment rate shows continued improvement
Buy Now

EL CENTRO – Pandemic or no, the local unemployment rate in October was actually better than it was at the same time last year, according to figures released by the state Employment Development Department Friday.

The estimated unemployment rate in Imperial County was 18.8 percent in October, down from a revised 21.1 percent in September and below the year-ago estimate of 19.5 percent. That compares to a statewide average for October of 9.3 percent and a national rate of 6.9 percent.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.