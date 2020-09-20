County unemployment dropped more than 4 points in August
EL CENTRO – Imperial County gained only 200 jobs in August but lost 2,500 workers, leading to a more than four-point improvement in its unemployment rate, according to estimates released by the state Economic Development Department on Friday.

Preliminary estimates put the local unemployment rate for August at 22.9 percent. That compares to 11.4 percent across the state and 8.4 percent nationwide. Also, the county’s rate was within a percentage point (0.9) of the number it registered for August 2019.

