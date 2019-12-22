County unemployment inches downward for November

EL CENTRO — The state unemployment rate held steady from October to November while Imperial County’s began to trend downward, according to a report released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

Statewide, unemployment remained at a record low 3.9 percent, while the county moved down from a revised 21.1 percent in October to 20.6 percent last month, thanks to a gain of 800 jobs, mostly in the nonfarm sector.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.