County unemployment rate improved by smaller labor pool
EL CENTRO – A somewhat smaller workforce offset the availability of slightly fewer jobs to help drop Imperial County’s unemployment rate in January a full percentage point, according to data released Friday by California’s Employment Development Department.

EDD’s preliminary estimates put the county’s unemployment rate in January at 16.5 percent. That compares to a revised rate of 17.5 percent in December.

