County unemployment up slightly in April
EL CENTRO – Imperial County’s unemployment rate increased slightly in April, while of those of the state and nation held steady, according to the latest figures from the California Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in Imperial County in April was 16.1 percent, up from a revised 15.7 percent in March but well below the estimate of 28.6 percent in April 2020. The state and federal rates, meanwhile, were flat at 8.3 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

