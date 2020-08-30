Dollar General and more coming to Holtville
Buy Now

A view of the 43-unit apartment complex, which remains under construction, on the northwest corner of Fern Avenue and Fourth Street on Saturday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — New businesses and apartment complexes will be coming to this city.

Dollar General on West Fifth Street is nearing completion. Holtville City Manager Nicholas Wells reported the construction team hopes to have it completed by Oct. 1.

Dollar General and more coming to Holtville
Buy Now

A view of the Dollar General store, which is nearing completion, on West Fifth Street on Saturday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.