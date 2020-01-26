Farm job growth boosted local employment in December

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County unemployment rate in December dropped below 20 percent for the first time since June, according to a report released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

EDD said its preliminary estimate for the county’s unemployment rate last month is 19.4 percent. That follows a rate of 21.1 percent in October and a recent peak of 24.4 percent in July.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.