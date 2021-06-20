Farm jobs boost county employment in May

EL CENTRO — A 30 percent increase in farm jobs in May helped push down Imperial County’s unemployment rate slightly from the month prior, a report issued Friday by the state Employment Development Department said.
Imperial County’s farm sector added 2,700 jobs in May, according to EDD’s preliminary estimate, while non-farm employers added 400. That raise the total number of jobs in the county to 62,900. That growth offset a jump in the local labor force to drop the local unemployment rate from 16.2 percent in April to 15.9 percent in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.