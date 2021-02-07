FDA announces plans to test romaine samples
Victor Moussa - stock.adobe.com

YUMA – As part of ongoing efforts to prevent contaminated product from reaching the marketplace, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is launching an assignment to collect romaine lettuce samples from commercial coolers in the Yuma County growing region during the current harvest season.

FDA said the samples will be tested for Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) and Salmonella spp. as part of ongoing surveillance efforts following the spring 2018 multistate E. coli illness outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma region. Salmonella spp. also commonly causes foodborne illness outbreaks in the United States, which have at times been linked to romaine lettuce consumption.

