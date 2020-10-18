EL CENTRO – Growth in the farm jobs and a slightly smaller local workforce helped drive down Imperial County’s unemployment by a half percentage point in September, according to estimates released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in Imperial County was 21.5 percent last month, down from a revised 22 percent in August 2020 and above the year-ago estimate of 19.3 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 10.8 percent the state and 7.7 percent for the nation during the same period.

