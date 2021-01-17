Hampton selected for Western Grower leadership program

ROCKY HAMPTON

IRVINE -- Rocky Hampton, regional manager of business development for LIDCO in Brawley, is among nine individuals selected for the sixth class Western Growers’ Future Volunteer Leaders Program.

The program is intended to identify and prepare the next generation of Western Growers members for positions of leadership within the Western fresh produce industry.

