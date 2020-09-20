IMPERIAL – An agreement between the Mexican Consulate in Calexico and the Imperial Regional Alliance is expected to extend the reach of a program offering financial guidance to Mexican nationals living and working in Imperial County.

Consulate spokesman Mario J. Beltrán Mainero said IRA and local Mexican government representatives signed a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 31 that would make IRA’s Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center the consulate’s local partner in administering its Ventanilla de Asesoría Financiera (literally, Financial Advisory Window) program.

