BUSINESS PROFILE: Creative spirit helps drive Kaz-Bro’s success
Buy Now

The Kaz-Bro’s team outside their shop in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO

Kaz-Bro’s Design Shop is one of several businesses in the Imperial Valley for custom marketing products such as trophies, awards, T-shirts, embroidery, signs, banners and gifts.

Kaz-Bro’s is just 5 years old as a business entity and now operates at 601 H St. in Brawley. Troy Caston purchased the equipment and most of the inventory from a similar business, The Design Shop, after it closed. Rudy Tamayo, The Design Shop’s seasoned graphic artist, joined KazBro’s at the same time

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.