LaBrucherie Irrigation Supply opened in El Centro in 2006. It sells irrigation supplies and other equipment to farmers, landscapers, homeowners and industrial customers.

The LaBrucherie family was among the early pioneers to Imperial Valley. Their farming business was founded in the early 1950s by Matt LaBrucherie, and is now carried on by son Tim and grandson J.P. These two saw a need for a supply store to meet the irrigation and water system needs of the farming community they knew and understood.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.